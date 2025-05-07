What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Viridian Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Viridian Therapeutics VRDN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Viridian Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $36.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Highlighting a 5.76% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $38.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Viridian Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $45.00 $46.00 Richard Law Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $27.00 $31.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $38.00 $42.00 Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $36.00 $38.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viridian Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Viridian Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Viridian Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing multiple product candidates to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease. Its product candidate includes Veligrotug (formerly known as VRDN-001) for intravenous (IV) and VRDN-003 for subcutaneous (SC) administration. Veligrotug is a differentiated humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R intravenously administered for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Viridian Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Viridian Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately 0.0% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -110729.17%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viridian Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

