Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Omnicell Stock

Ratings for Omnicell OMCL were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.25, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 21.2%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Omnicell by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Sutherland Benchmark Lowers Buy $40.00 $62.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $38.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $40.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Omnicell. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Omnicell. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Omnicell's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Omnicell's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Omnicell analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Omnicell

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. The company is engaged in transforming the pharmacy and nursing care delivery model. The company helps its customers define and deliver cost-effective medication management designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks and drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Omnicell's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Omnicell showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.56% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Omnicell's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicell's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Omnicell's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.