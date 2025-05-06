What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Eagle Outfitters

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on American Eagle Outfitters AEO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.27, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 23.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Eagle Outfitters is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $12.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $10.00 $15.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $18.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $19.00 Adrienne Yih Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $19.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Underweight $10.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $12.00 $18.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $13.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of American Eagle Outfitters's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering American Eagle Outfitters: A Closer Look

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of American Eagle Outfitters

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: American Eagle Outfitters's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.76%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

