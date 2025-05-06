Where Twist Bioscience Stands With Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Twist Bioscience TWST during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 14.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $51.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Twist Bioscience's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $48.00 $55.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Lowers Outperform $44.00 $54.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $33.00 $40.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Twist Bioscience. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Twist Bioscience compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Twist Bioscience's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well-plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to realize opportunities ahead rapidly. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Twist Bioscience: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Twist Bioscience's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.08% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Twist Bioscience's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -35.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twist Bioscience's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twist Bioscience's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Twist Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

