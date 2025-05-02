Where General Motors Stands With Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of General Motors GM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for General Motors, presenting an average target of $52.0, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.19% lower than the prior average price target of $59.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of General Motors's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Buy $62.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $70.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $63.00 $73.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $51.00 $64.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $55.00 $63.00 Daniel Roeska Bernstein Lowers Underperform $35.00 $50.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $53.00 $64.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to General Motors. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to General Motors. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of General Motors's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into General Motors's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on General Motors analyst ratings.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Key Indicators: General Motors's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, General Motors faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.72% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Motors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, General Motors faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.