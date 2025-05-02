A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On American Water Works Co Through 7 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated American Water Works Co AWK, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $146.29, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $133.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.09% from the previous average price target of $136.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Water Works Co by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $147.00 $142.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $148.00 $139.00 Gregg Orrill UBS Announces Neutral $160.00 - Eric Beaumont Barclays Announces Underweight $138.00 - Angie Storozynski Seaport Global Raises Buy $156.00 $140.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $142.00 $133.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $133.00 $129.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Water Works Co compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Water Works Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Water Works Co's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American Water Works Co's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About American Water Works Co

American Water Works is the largest investor-owned US water and wastewater utility, serving approximately 3.5 million customers in 16 states. It provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and operates predominantly in regulated markets. The company's nonregulated business is water services for military bases, which operates under long-term contracts with regulated-like returns.

Key Indicators: American Water Works Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: American Water Works Co's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Water Works Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Water Works Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, American Water Works Co faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

