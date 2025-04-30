The Analyst Verdict: Urban Outfitters In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Urban Outfitters URBN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $58.62, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A decline of 2.5% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Urban Outfitters. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $65.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $56.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $54.00 $65.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $68.00 $63.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $62.00 $60.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $59.00 $56.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $56.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Urban Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Urban Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Urban Outfitters's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Urban Outfitters's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Urban Outfitters

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States, which accounts for about 87% of sales, and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters (23% of fiscal 2025 sales), Free People/Movement (26%), and Anthropologie (44%). Retail accounted for 88% of fiscal 2025 revenue, but Urban Outfitters also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a fast-growing clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (7% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Urban Outfitters: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Urban Outfitters's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.09% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Urban Outfitters's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Urban Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

