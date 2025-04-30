Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Toast

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Toast TOST, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Toast and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Marking an increase of 2.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $41.92.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Toast by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Jeff Cantwell Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $39.00 $30.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $29.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $38.00 $43.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $40.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $48.00 $43.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $42.00 $36.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $47.00 $41.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $40.00 $38.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $50.00 $46.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $42.00 $40.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Toast. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Toast compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Toast's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Toast's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Toast

Toast is a US-based restaurant technology company that provides point-of-sale, payment processing, and various software services to 134,000 restaurant locations across the United States as of December 2024. The firm generates sales from software subscription fees, as a percentage take rate from each financial transaction it processes, from loan origination and servicing fees from its Toast Capital arm, and from hardware installation and professional services. Unlike competitors, Toast intermediates every payment transaction on its platform; it processed some $159 billion in gross platform volume in 2024. The firm's product offerings span point-of-sale systems, inventory and payroll management, delivery integration, e-commerce ordering, reservation management, and loyalty programs.

Key Indicators: Toast's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Toast's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Toast's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Toast's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Toast's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Toast's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

