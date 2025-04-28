The Analyst Verdict: SLR Inv In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of SLR Inv SLRC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SLR Inv, revealing an average target of $15.31, a high estimate of $17.25, and a low estimate of $12.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.23%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SLR Inv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $12.00|$13.00 | |Melissa Wedel |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $15.00|$16.50 | |Casey Alexander |Compass Point |Raises |Neutral | $17.25|$16.50 | |Ryan Lynch |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $17.00|$16.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLR Inv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SLR Inv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SLR Inv's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SLR Inv Better

SLR Investment Corp is a closed-end externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company. It provides U.S. middle market businesses and intermediaries with bespoke debt financing solutions to fund working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It invests majorly in leveraged middle-market companies in the form of senior secured loans, financing leases and to a lesser extent, unsecured loans and equity securities.

Financial Insights: SLR Inv

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SLR Inv's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.69%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLR Inv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 92.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLR Inv's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLR Inv's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.04.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

