Breaking Down Clearwater Analytics Hldg: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.71, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.18% increase from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Clearwater Analytics Hldg among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alexei Gogolev |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $28.00|$33.00 | |Michael Turrin |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $32.00|$35.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $36.00|$34.00 | |Rishi Jaluria |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $36.00|$30.00 | |Kevin Mcveigh |UBS |Raises |Buy | $38.00|$36.00 | |Michael Turrin |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $37.00|$35.00 | |Arvind Ramnani |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $36.00|$28.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clearwater Analytics Hldg. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clearwater Analytics Hldg compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clearwater Analytics Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Clearwater Analytics Hldg's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Clearwater Analytics Hldg's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clearwater Analytics Hldg analyst ratings.

Get to Know Clearwater Analytics Hldg Better

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc provides a SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors and government entities. It earns revenue from providing access to its SaaS platform to customers, services that support the implementation on the SaaS platform, selling perpetual and term-based software licenses and providing maintenance and support and professional services under contracts with customers. The majority of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Breaking Down Clearwater Analytics Hldg's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 331.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 59.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 46.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Clearwater Analytics Hldg adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

