Analyst Expectations For Tyler Technologies's Future

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Tyler Technologies TYL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $700.0, a high estimate of $775.00, and a low estimate of $575.00. Observing a 3.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $678.88.

A clear picture of Tyler Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joshua Reilly |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $750.00|$750.00 | |Michael Turrin |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $610.00|$640.00 | |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $700.00|$715.00 | |Gabriela Borges |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $728.00|$660.00 | |Terry Tillman |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $775.00|$685.00 | |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $715.00|$705.00 | |Clarke Jeffries |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $747.00|$701.00 | |Peter Heckmann |DA Davidson |Maintains |Neutral | $575.00|$575.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tyler Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tyler Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tyler Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tyler Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tyler Technologies's Background

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Tyler Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tyler Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tyler Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tyler Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyler Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

