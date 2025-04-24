Assessing FS KKR Capital: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on FS KKR Capital FSK over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated FS KKR Capital and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. A 3.16% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $21.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of FS KKR Capital among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $19.00|$22.00 | |Paul Johnson |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $19.00|$22.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $19.00|$21.00 | |Paul Johnson |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $22.00|$21.00 | |Kenneth Lee |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $22.00|$21.00 | |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $22.00|$20.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FS KKR Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FS KKR Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FS KKR Capital compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FS KKR Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FS KKR Capital's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FS KKR Capital's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FS KKR Capital analyst ratings.

Delving into FS KKR Capital's Background

FS KKR Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. The company's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company's portfolio is comprised of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of private middle market U.S. companies and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of private U.S. companies.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FS KKR Capital

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FS KKR Capital's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 79.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FS KKR Capital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FS KKR Capital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FS KKR Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.