Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Gartner Stock

Gartner IT underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Gartner, presenting an average target of $508.0, a high estimate of $605.00, and a low estimate of $401.00. A decline of 8.93% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Gartner's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Manav Patnaik |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $475.00|$510.00 | |Jason Haas |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $401.00|$488.00 | |Manav Patnaik |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $510.00|$600.00 | |Joshua Chan |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $500.00|$565.00 | |Jeffrey Meuler |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $557.00|$605.00 | |Jeffrey Meuler |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $605.00|$579.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gartner. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gartner. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Gartner's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gartner's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gartner analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Gartner

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Gartner's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Gartner displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gartner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gartner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 32.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.