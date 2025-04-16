The Analyst Verdict: Red Rock Resorts In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Red Rock Resorts RRR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Red Rock Resorts, presenting an average target of $53.67, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Experiencing a 1.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $54.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Red Rock Resorts among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephanie Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $43.00|$45.00 | |Joseph Stauff |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $52.00|$61.00 | |Steve Wieczynski |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $54.00|$50.00 | |Joseph Stauff |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $61.00|$60.00 | |Ben Chaiken |Mizuho |Raises |Neutral | $52.00|$44.00 | |Joseph Stauff |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $60.00|$66.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Red Rock Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Red Rock Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

A Deep Dive into Red Rock Resorts's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, Red Rock Resorts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

