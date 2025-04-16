Where MongoDB Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 26 analysts have shared their insights on MongoDB MDB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 9 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $292.0, a high estimate of $351.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. A 19.91% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $364.60.

A clear picture of MongoDB's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $235.00|$315.00 | |Matthew Broome |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $190.00|$250.00 | |Brad Reback |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $275.00|$340.00 | |Tyler Radke |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $330.00|$430.00 | |Miller Jump |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $275.00|$300.00 | |Steve Koenig |Macquarie |Lowers |Neutral | $215.00|$300.00 | |Patrick Colville |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $240.00|$275.00 | |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $315.00|$350.00 | |Kash Rangan |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $335.00|$390.00 | |Brad Reback |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $340.00|$425.00 | |Miller Jump |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $300.00|$400.00 | |Ittai Kidron |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $330.00|$400.00 | |Rishi Jaluria |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $320.00|$400.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $280.00|$425.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $280.00|$330.00 | |Daniel Ives |Wedbush |Lowers |Outperform | $300.00|$360.00 | |Bradley Sills |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $286.00|$420.00 | |William Power |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $300.00|$390.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $270.00|$415.00 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $320.00|$385.00 | |Blair Abernethy |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Buy | $305.00|$350.00 | |Andrew Nowinski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $225.00|$365.00 | |Blair Abernethy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $350.00|$350.00 | |Yun Kim |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $350.00|$400.00 | |Patrick Colville |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $275.00|$350.00 | |Colin Liu |China Renaissance |Announces |Buy | $351.00|- |

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MongoDB's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of MongoDB's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

MongoDB: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MongoDB showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.74% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MongoDB's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

