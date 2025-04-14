Expert Outlook: Texas Instruments Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Texas Instruments TXN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $208.89, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average represents a 4.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $219.11.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Texas Instruments's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Timothy Arcuri |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $225.00|$250.00 | |Christopher Danely |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $210.00|$235.00 | |William Stein |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $195.00|$199.00 | |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $190.00|$200.00 | |Blayne Curtis |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $180.00|$200.00 | |Jonathan Fiore |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Neutral | $200.00|$200.00 | |Cody Acree |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $230.00|$230.00 | |Hans Mosesmann |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $250.00|$250.00 | |Joe Quatrochi |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $200.00|$208.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Texas Instruments's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Instruments analyst ratings.

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Texas Instruments: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 3.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, Texas Instruments faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.