What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ingersoll Rand

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Ingersoll Rand IR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ingersoll Rand and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $94.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $111.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. Experiencing a 6.91% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $101.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Ingersoll Rand among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $77.00|$94.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $85.00|$93.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $93.00|$96.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $96.00|$102.00 | |David Raso |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $91.00|$100.00 | |Michael Halloran |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $111.00|$105.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $102.00|$115.00 | |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $94.00|$100.00 | |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $100.00|$107.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ingersoll Rand's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Ingersoll Rand's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ingersoll Rand: A Closer Look

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $7.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Ingersoll Rand's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Ingersoll Rand adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

