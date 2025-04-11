Demystifying Qualcomm: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Qualcomm QCOM were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Qualcomm and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $188.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. A 7.65% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $204.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Qualcomm among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Christopher Danely |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $145.00|$185.00 | |Joshua Buchalter |TD Cowen |Lowers |Buy | $160.00|$195.00 | |Cody Acree |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $240.00|$240.00 | |Mark Lipacis |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $179.00|$199.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Neutral | $160.00|$160.00 | |Harsh Kumar |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $190.00|$205.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $250.00|$250.00 | |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $185.00|$200.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Qualcomm's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Qualcomm's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Qualcomm analyst ratings.

Get to Know Qualcomm Better

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Financial Milestones: Qualcomm's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Qualcomm showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.45% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.