4 Analysts Assess Park Hotels & Resorts: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts PK were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Park Hotels & Resorts and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 23.19%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Park Hotels & Resorts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Katz |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $10.00|$19.00 | |Patrick Scholes |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $16.00|$18.00 | |Dori Kesten |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $14.00|$17.00 | |Robin Farley |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $13.00|$15.00 |

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Park Hotels & Resorts's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 22,711 rooms across 37 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,271 rooms in three US hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality US hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Park Hotels & Resorts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.87%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.31.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

