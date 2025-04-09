Allstate Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Allstate ALL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Allstate, presenting an average target of $224.0, a high estimate of $243.00, and a low estimate of $187.00. Marking an increase of 0.63%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $222.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Allstate. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $228.00|$240.00 | |Jimmy Bhullar |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $222.00|$217.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $240.00|$235.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $187.00|$186.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $243.00|$235.00 |

Key Insights:

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allstate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Allstate's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Allstate's Background

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Understanding the Numbers: Allstate's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Allstate displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

