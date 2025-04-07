Deep Dive Into Celanese Stock: Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Celanese CE in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 9 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 5 2 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Celanese and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $88.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has decreased by 20.3% from the previous average price target of $80.72.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Celanese among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Charles Neivert |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Underweight | $48.00|$50.00 | |Patrick Cunningham |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $52.00|$58.00 | |David Begleiter |Deutsche Bank |Raises |Buy | $75.00|$70.00 | |Stephen Richardson |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $75.00|$85.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Maintains |Overweight | $76.00|$76.00 | |Charles Neivert |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Underweight | $50.00|$77.00 | |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $59.00|$75.00 | |Steve Byrne |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $72.00|$88.00 | |Arun Viswanathan |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $56.00|$84.00 | |David Begleiter |Deutsche Bank |Lowers |Buy | $70.00|$85.00 | |Jeffrey Zekauskas |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $54.00|$92.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $60.00|$72.00 | |John McNulty |BMO Capital |Lowers |Underperform | $46.00|$73.00 | |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $55.00|$75.00 | |Ghansham Panjabi |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $67.00|$110.00 | |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $75.00|$88.00 | |Steve Byrne |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $88.00|$95.00 | |Vincent Andrews |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $80.00|$100.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Celanese. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Celanese's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Celanese Better

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

A Deep Dive into Celanese's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Celanese faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.75% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -80.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celanese's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -30.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Celanese's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

