Expert Outlook: Alaska Air Gr Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Alaska Air Gr ALK has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Alaska Air Gr, revealing an average target of $75.43, a high estimate of $89.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. A decline of 4.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Alaska Air Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Thomas Wadewitz |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $54.00|$75.00 | |Andrew Didora |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $70.00|$80.00 | |Thomas Wadewitz |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $75.00|$87.00 | |Stephen Trent |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $81.00|$83.00 | |Jamie Baker |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $89.00|$85.00 | |Andrew Didora |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $80.00|$70.00 | |Catherine O'Brien |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $79.00|$70.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alaska Air Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alaska Air Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Breaking Down Alaska Air Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alaska Air Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alaska Air Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alaska Air Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.46.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

