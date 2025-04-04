The Analyst Verdict: Winnebago Industries In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Winnebago Industries WGO in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Winnebago Industries, revealing an average target of $52.22, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A 12.41% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $59.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Winnebago Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $38.00 $50.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Lowers Buy $60.00 $70.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $58.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00 Brett Andress Keybanc Lowers Overweight $47.00 $58.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $51.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $58.00 $56.00 Brett Andress Keybanc Announces Overweight $58.00 - Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Winnebago Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Winnebago Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Winnebago Industries: A Closer Look

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was nearly $3 billion in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 83% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 38,796 in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021. It also is developing electric and autonomous technology.

Breaking Down Winnebago Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Winnebago Industries's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.85%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Winnebago Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Winnebago Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Winnebago Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Winnebago Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

