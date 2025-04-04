Breaking Down RumbleON: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of RumbleON RMBL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.4, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 25.17% lower than the prior average price target of $5.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of RumbleON's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $3.00 $5.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $4.00 $5.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $5.00 $5.50 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $5.00 $8.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Announces Neutral $5.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RumbleON. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of RumbleON compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of RumbleON compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About RumbleON

RumbleON Inc is a USA-based online retailer that allows both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned motorcycles in an efficient, fast, transparent, and engaging experience. Its segments include powersports dealership group and vehicle transportation services. The powersports dealership group segment is comprised of powersports dealerships that sell new and pre-owned powersports vehicles; parts, service and accessories; and finance and inventory products for powersports vehicles sold. The vehicle transportation services segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

Financial Milestones: RumbleON's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: RumbleON's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.92%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): RumbleON's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -94.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RumbleON's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 16.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

