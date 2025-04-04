Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Nordstrom Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Nordstrom JWN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.71, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 6.04% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $22.36.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Nordstrom among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Sell $22.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $23.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $24.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $24.00 $14.50

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nordstrom. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nordstrom compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nordstrom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Nordstrom's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Nordstrom's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nordstrom analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates about 93 department stores and 280 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites, two clearance stores, and six Local locations. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (27% of 2023 sales), shoes (26% of 2023 sales), men's apparel (15% of 2023 sales), and beauty (13% of 2023 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the eponymous family. They have partnered with Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool to acquire the company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nordstrom

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Nordstrom's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nordstrom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordstrom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordstrom's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.82%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nordstrom's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

