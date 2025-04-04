Expert Outlook: Moodys Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Moodys MCO underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $516.71, a high estimate of $540.00, and a low estimate of $481.00. Observing a 4.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $494.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Moodys among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $520.00 $570.00 Sean Kennedy Mizuho Announces Neutral $504.00 - Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $531.00 $481.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $540.00 $510.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $533.00 $459.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $508.00 $481.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $481.00 $468.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Moodys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Moodys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Moodys's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Moodys

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and about half the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Understanding the Numbers: Moodys's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Moodys's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moodys's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moodys's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Moodys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

