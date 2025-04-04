10 Analysts Assess Thor Industries: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Thor Industries THO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $94.4, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Highlighting a 9.81% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $104.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Thor Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $85.00 $100.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Announces Underweight $65.00 - James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $86.00 $94.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $80.00 $95.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $90.00 $110.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $105.00 $120.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $110.00 Alex Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $110.00 $98.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $98.00 $105.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thor Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market.

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth-wheel towables across about 35 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motor caravans, camper vans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts via the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021; however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2024, the company wholesaled 186,908 units and generated over $10 billion in revenue.

Thor Industries: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Thor Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.57% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thor Industries's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Thor Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

