Deep Dive Into DoorDash Stock: Analyst Perspectives (30 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 30 analysts have evaluated DoorDash DASH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|11
|12
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|6
|8
|9
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $215.1, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $166.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.07% from the previous average price target of $183.73.
Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DoorDash is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$201.00
|$198.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$200.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$235.00
|$180.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$200.00
|$163.00
|Michael McGovern
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$245.00
|$205.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$217.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$204.00
|$200.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$180.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$215.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$212.00
|$192.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth MKM
|Raises
|Neutral
|$193.00
|$165.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Neutral
|$210.00
|$160.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$198.00
|$166.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$180.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$205.00
|$155.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$210.00
|$160.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$200.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$200.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$240.00
|$211.00
|James Lee
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$222.00
|$200.00
|Bernie McTernan
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$225.00
|$180.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$220.00
|$180.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$200.00
|$182.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$200.00
|Michael McGovern
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$205.00
|$172.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$192.00
|$161.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$166.00
|$150.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$160.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$180.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DoorDash's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.
About DoorDash
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.
DoorDash: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DoorDash showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.75% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.