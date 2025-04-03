Deep Dive Into DoorDash Stock: Analyst Perspectives (30 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 30 analysts have evaluated DoorDash DASH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 11 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 8 9 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $215.1, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $166.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.07% from the previous average price target of $183.73.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DoorDash is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $201.00 $198.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $235.00 $200.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $235.00 $180.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $163.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $205.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $217.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $204.00 $200.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $235.00 $180.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $215.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $212.00 $192.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $193.00 $165.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $210.00 $160.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $166.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $240.00 $180.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $205.00 $155.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $210.00 $160.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $230.00 $200.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $200.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $240.00 $211.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $222.00 $200.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $225.00 $180.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $220.00 $180.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $182.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $172.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $192.00 $161.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $150.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $160.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

DoorDash: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DoorDash showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.75% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

