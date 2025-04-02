Wolfspeed Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Wolfspeed WOLF, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Wolfspeed, revealing an average target of $10.43, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A 32.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $15.36.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Wolfspeed among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $15.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $10.00 $18.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $6.00 $9.50 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $10.00 $18.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $7.00 $11.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $17.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wolfspeed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wolfspeed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wolfspeed compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wolfspeed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wolfspeed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Wolfspeed's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wolfspeed analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Wolfspeed: A Closer Look

Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Europe and the rest from the United States, China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Wolfspeed's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Wolfspeed faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.39% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Wolfspeed's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -206.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolfspeed's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -74.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolfspeed's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Wolfspeed's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 12.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.