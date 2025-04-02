Breaking Down BlackRock: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of BlackRock BLK during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1135.91, with a high estimate of $1275.00 and a low estimate of $971.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.84% from the previous average price target of $1126.45.

A clear picture of BlackRock's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $1046.00 $1053.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $1045.00 $1017.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1275.00 $1261.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $1180.00 $1160.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1175.00 $1155.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $1053.00 $971.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $1275.00 $1215.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $971.00 $914.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $1160.00 $1225.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $1160.00 $1220.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1155.00 $1200.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BlackRock's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BlackRock's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.475 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

BlackRock's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: BlackRock displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BlackRock's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BlackRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

