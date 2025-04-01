Assessing Goldman Sachs Group: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group GS underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $661.93, along with a high estimate of $782.00 and a low estimate of $550.00. This current average has increased by 0.15% from the previous average price target of $660.92.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Goldman Sachs Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $594.00 $660.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $680.00 $720.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $625.00 $605.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $550.00 $585.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $659.00 $782.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $720.00 $680.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $640.00 $610.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $760.00 $713.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $782.00 $736.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $690.00 $686.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $605.00 $550.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $713.00 $588.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Announces Neutral $610.00 - Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $639.00 $677.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Goldman Sachs Group's Background

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 14% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 42% from trading, 20% from asset & wealth management, 15% from net interest income, and 9% from other principal transactions. Around 64% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 13% in Asia, and 23% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Breaking Down Goldman Sachs Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Goldman Sachs Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goldman Sachs Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Goldman Sachs Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.15, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

