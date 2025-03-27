What Analysts Are Saying About Olin Stock

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Olin OLN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 9 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 8 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Olin, revealing an average target of $34.62, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has decreased by 19.73% from the previous average price target of $43.13.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Olin by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $34.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $28.00 $50.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $33.00 $41.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $34.00 $44.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $45.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $28.00 $31.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $43.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $38.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $40.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $40.00 $50.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Announces Hold $38.00 - Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $48.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $31.00 $41.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $50.00 $56.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $41.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Olin's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Olin

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Olin's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Olin's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Olin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

