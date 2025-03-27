Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Procter & Gamble Stock

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Procter & Gamble PG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $173.0, a high estimate of $209.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. A decline of 1.1% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Procter & Gamble among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $159.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $172.00 $173.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $164.00 $164.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $165.00 $161.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $176.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $159.00 $155.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $209.00 $209.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $155.00 $163.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $161.00 $167.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $189.00 $196.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $181.00 $186.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $176.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Procter & Gamble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Procter & Gamble showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.06% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 8.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procter & Gamble's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Procter & Gamble's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

