Breaking Down Universal Health Services: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Universal Health Services UHS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Universal Health Services and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $221.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $249.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Experiencing a 3.84% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $230.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Universal Health Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $200.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $225.00 $230.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $223.00 $210.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $210.00 $210.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $249.00 $271.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Health Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Universal Health Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Universal Health Services's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Universal Health Services's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Universal Health Services's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Services's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Universal Health Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

