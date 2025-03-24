Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Floor & Decor Hldgs

Ratings for Floor & Decor Hldgs FND were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $101.44, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $79.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $99.78, the current average has increased by 1.66%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Floor & Decor Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $90.00 $103.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $103.00 $118.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $95.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $103.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell $79.00 $79.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Floor & Decor Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Floor & Decor Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Floor & Decor Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Floor & Decor Hldgs

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Understanding the Numbers: Floor & Decor Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Floor & Decor Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Floor & Decor Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Floor & Decor Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

