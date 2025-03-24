14 Analysts Assess Dutch Bros: What You Need To Know

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dutch Bros BROS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dutch Bros and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $79.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 31.22% increase from the previous average price target of $60.31.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Dutch Bros by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $82.00 - Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $74.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $58.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $51.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $74.00 $62.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $67.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $95.00 $70.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $65.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Raises Buy $89.00 $65.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $61.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $69.00 $60.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $62.00 $53.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $70.00 $38.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Dutch Bros's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dutch Bros's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dutch Bros analyst ratings.

Delving into Dutch Bros's Background

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

Key Indicators: Dutch Bros's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dutch Bros's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.89% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dutch Bros's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dutch Bros's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.75, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.