Where Commercial Metals Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Commercial Metals CMC were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Commercial Metals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $56.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has decreased by 6.9% from the previous average price target of $60.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Commercial Metals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $58.00 Piyush Sood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $56.00 Piyush Sood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $65.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Neutral $54.00 $56.00 Seth Rosenfeld Jefferies Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $58.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Commercial Metals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Commercial Metals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Commercial Metals compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Commercial Metals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Commercial Metals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Commercial Metals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Commercial Metals analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector. The Company has three operating and reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and Emerging Businesses Group.

Commercial Metals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Commercial Metals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 November, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Commercial Metals's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commercial Metals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commercial Metals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Commercial Metals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.