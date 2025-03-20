7 Analysts Have This To Say About Celldex Therapeutics

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Celldex Therapeutics CLDX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $60.0, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. A 10.71% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $67.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Celldex Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $46.00 - Richard Law Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $36.00 $42.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Trung Huynh UBS Announces Buy $44.00 - Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Celldex Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Celldex Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. It has single operating and reportable segment that operates in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care.

Financial Insights: Celldex Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Celldex Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -71.56% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4007.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Celldex Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

