Where Ameren Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Ameren AEE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $103.0, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $101.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.14% from the previous average price target of $95.25.

The standing of Ameren among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $97.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $95.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $105.00 $100.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $104.00 $89.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ameren's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ameren's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves 2.5 million electricity customers and approximately 1 million natural gas customers.

Breaking Down Ameren's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ameren showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.96% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameren's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

