What 24 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Workday

24 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Workday WDAY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 11 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 8 6 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Workday, revealing an average target of $310.38, a high estimate of $360.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Marking an increase of 4.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $298.08.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Workday. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $305.00 $355.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $355.00 $340.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $314.00 $300.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $285.00 $260.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $255.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $345.00 $310.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $330.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $310.00 $285.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $360.00 $330.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $310.00 $270.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $335.00 $305.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $320.00 $300.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $290.00 $270.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $260.00 $242.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $330.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $310.00 $300.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $270.00 $287.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $300.00 $265.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $320.00 $300.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Workday's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Workday: A Closer Look

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Workday's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Workday displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Workday's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workday's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

