What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About M&T Bank

Analysts' ratings for M&T Bank MTB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $230.83, a high estimate of $253.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. This current average has decreased by 2.69% from the previous average price target of $237.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive M&T Bank. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $253.00 $269.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $205.00 $234.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $223.00 $222.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $236.00 $233.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Buy $233.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $228.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for M&T Bank's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into M&T Bank's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know M&T Bank Better

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

A Deep Dive into M&T Bank's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: M&T Bank's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

