What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Crocs

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Crocs CROX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $133.25, a high estimate of $153.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.4%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Crocs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Champine Loop Capital Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $132.00 $122.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $122.00 $125.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $153.00 $144.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $129.00 $129.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $180.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $150.00 $155.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $120.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crocs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Crocs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Crocs: A Closer Look

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Crocs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Crocs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.09% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 20.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.93. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

