What Analysts Are Saying About LendingClub Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on LendingClub LC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for LendingClub, revealing an average target of $17.25, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive LendingClub. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $14.00 $17.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $16.00 $17.00 Brad Capuzzi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Brad Capuzzi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LendingClub. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LendingClub compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LendingClub compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for LendingClub's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of LendingClub's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp is a company engaged in operating an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors for the provision of the loan facility. It offers investors access to an asset class that has generally been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to institutional investors. The company through the platform offers loan products such as personal, education and patient finance, small business, and auto to interested investors. It generates a majority of the revenue from the transaction fees received from the platform's role in accepting and decisioning applications on behalf of the bank partners to enable loan originations.

LendingClub's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LendingClub's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.02% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LendingClub's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LendingClub's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): LendingClub's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: LendingClub's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

