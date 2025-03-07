What Analysts Are Saying About LandBridge Stock

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for LandBridge LB, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a 18.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $55.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of LandBridge among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $79.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $38.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $71.00 - Darko Mihelic RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LandBridge. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LandBridge compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for LandBridge's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of LandBridge's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering LandBridge: A Closer Look

LandBridge Co LLC is engaged in managing land and resources to support and promote oil and natural gas development. It generate revenue streams from the use of its surface acreage, the sale of resources from land and oil and gas royalties.

Breaking Down LandBridge's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LandBridge's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.13% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LandBridge's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): LandBridge's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, LandBridge adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

