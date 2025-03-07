Where Coinbase Global Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 22 analysts provided ratings for Coinbase Global COIN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 11 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Coinbase Global and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $332.18, accompanied by a high estimate of $475.00 and a low estimate of $255.00. Observing a 8.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $307.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Coinbase Global by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Announces Buy $305.00 - Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $311.00 $363.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Neutral $280.00 $290.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $305.00 $255.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $475.00 $400.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $400.00 $280.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $310.00 $285.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $328.00 $282.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $350.00 $330.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $330.00 $330.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $330.00 $255.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $330.00 $420.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Neutral $290.00 $250.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $334.00 $358.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $255.00 $275.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $340.00 $397.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $285.00 $245.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $275.00 $165.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $355.00 $204.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $420.00 $375.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Global compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coinbase Global's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coinbase Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coinbase Global analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Key Indicators: Coinbase Global's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coinbase Global's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 138.17% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coinbase Global's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 56.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Global's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Global's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Coinbase Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.