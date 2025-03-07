Expert Outlook: MARA Holdings Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of MARA Holdings MARA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.43, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.40, the current average has increased by 0.12%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MARA Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Announces Buy $19.00 - Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $34.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $27.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $23.00 $21.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $34.00 - Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MARA Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MARA Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MARA Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

MARA Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MARA Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 36.76% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 246.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MARA Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 10.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MARA Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.