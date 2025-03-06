Expert Outlook: Dick's Sporting Goods Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods DKS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $261.0, along with a high estimate of $294.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.99% increase from the previous average price target of $246.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Dick's Sporting Goods's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $215.00 $215.00 Christopher Graja Argus Research Raises Buy $280.00 $255.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $255.00 $245.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $294.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dick's Sporting Goods. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dick's Sporting Goods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Dick's Sporting Goods: A Closer Look

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 730 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 140 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

A Deep Dive into Dick's Sporting Goods's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Dick's Sporting Goods's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dick's Sporting Goods's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.47.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

