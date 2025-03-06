10 Analysts Assess Northern Trust: What You Need To Know

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Northern Trust NTRS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Northern Trust, revealing an average target of $118.5, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. Marking an increase of 5.07%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $112.78.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Northern Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $138.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $114.00 $110.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $107.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $116.00 $110.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $122.00 $113.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $102.00 $92.00 David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $110.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $115.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $125.00 $127.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $103.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Northern Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Northern Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Trust analyst ratings.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of September 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $17.4 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Key Indicators: Northern Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Northern Trust displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.12.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.