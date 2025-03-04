Demystifying Automatic Data Processing: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Automatic Data Processing ADP, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $323.5, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. Marking an increase of 3.69%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $312.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Automatic Data Processing by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $324.00 $318.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $315.00 $315.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $305.00 $290.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Automatic Data Processing. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Automatic Data Processing. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Automatic Data Processing compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Automatic Data Processing compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Automatic Data Processing's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Automatic Data Processing analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing is a global technology company providing cloud-based human capital management solutions enabling clients to better implement payroll, talent, time, tax, and benefits administration. Additionally, ADP provides human resource outsourcing solutions that allow customers to offload some of their traditional HR tasks. The company operates through two segments: employer services and the professional employer organization services. Employer services consists of the company's HCM products as well as a la carte HRO solutions. PEO services contains ADP's comprehensive HRO solution where it acts as a co-employer with its customer. As of fiscal 2024, ADP serves over 1.1 million clients and pays over 42 million workers across 140 countries.

Financial Milestones: Automatic Data Processing's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Automatic Data Processing's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Automatic Data Processing's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, Automatic Data Processing adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.