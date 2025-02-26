4 Analysts Have This To Say About Krispy Kreme

Ratings for Krispy Kreme DNUT were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Krispy Kreme, revealing an average target of $10.5, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 28.81%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Krispy Kreme. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $18.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $15.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $6.00 $12.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Krispy Kreme. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Krispy Kreme. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krispy Kreme compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krispy Kreme compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Krispy Kreme's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Krispy Kreme's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Krispy Kreme analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Inc is a sweet treat brands company. The company's Original Glazed doughnut is recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in- your-mouth experience. It operates through its network of fresh Doughnut Shops, partnerships with retailers, and a growing ecommerce and delivery business. The company conducts its business through the following three reported segments namely U.S., includes all operations in the U.S. and Canada, Insomnia Cookies shops, and the Branded Sweet Treat Line; International includes operations in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico; and Market Development includes franchise operations across the globe, as well as operations in Japan. It derives maximum revenue from U.S. Segment.

Krispy Kreme: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Krispy Kreme faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.75% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Krispy Kreme's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krispy Kreme's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.